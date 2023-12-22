RFG Advisory LLC Has $3.82 Million Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

RFG Advisory LLC cut its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 40.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,354 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MBB. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% in the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MBS ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.78. The company had a trading volume of 240,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,261,376. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $85.28 and a 52 week high of $96.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.49 and a 200-day moving average of $90.83.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.2757 dividend. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

