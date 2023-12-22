RFG Advisory LLC Has $34.71 Million Stock Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 689,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,793 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. RFG Advisory LLC owned 1.03% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $34,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 66,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 16,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JAAA traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.23. 41,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 622,038. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a one year low of $49.20 and a one year high of $51.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.22 and its 200 day moving average is $50.08.

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

