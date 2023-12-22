RFG Advisory LLC Has $4.55 Million Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,616 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $4,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 65,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,186,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ESGU traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.82. 48,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141,632. The company has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.94 and its 200-day moving average is $97.39. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $83.40 and a 52 week high of $105.12.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.337 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

