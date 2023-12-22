RFG Advisory LLC Has $4.93 Million Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,499 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $4,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,469,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,376,825,000 after acquiring an additional 26,285,599 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,847,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,355,130,000 after acquiring an additional 9,508,063 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $242,253,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,899,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315,469 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.0% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,419,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031,779 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock traded down $1.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,045. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.53. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.30 and a one year high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.0873 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

