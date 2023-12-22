RFG Advisory LLC Has $6.50 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,113 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $6,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 272.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 152.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Shares of VTEB traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.94. The company had a trading volume of 293,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,989,483. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.14 and a twelve month high of $51.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.07 and its 200-day moving average is $49.35.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.1283 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

