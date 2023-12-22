RFG Advisory LLC Has $7.07 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,859 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146,562.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835,799,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,437,043,000 after purchasing an additional 835,230,030 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 32.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,082,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,061 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,089,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,144 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7,115.6% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,089,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,742 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,122,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,880,000 after purchasing an additional 707,740 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHG traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,201. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $53.82 and a one year high of $83.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.67.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

