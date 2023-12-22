RFG Advisory LLC Lowers Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

RFG Advisory LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,935 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for about 0.6% of RFG Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. RFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $13,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 457.9% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded up $0.79 on Friday, reaching $51.48. 1,681,949 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.47 and a 200 day moving average of $49.31. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

