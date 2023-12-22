RFG Advisory LLC Makes New $3.45 Million Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 37,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,449,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 124,827.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,796,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,674,205,000 after purchasing an additional 91,723,231 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9,482.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 22,798,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,935,000 after buying an additional 22,560,477 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15,554.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,090,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,247,000 after buying an additional 1,083,061 shares during the last quarter. Summit Rock Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,425,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8,107.1% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after acquiring an additional 432,434 shares during the last quarter.

IWP traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.23. The stock had a trading volume of 145,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,032. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.69. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $82.01 and a twelve month high of $104.39.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

