RFG Advisory LLC Purchases 4,137,312 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 435.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,087,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,137,312 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF makes up 7.2% of RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. RFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 2.73% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $161,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRF. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. American Trust grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,264,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.16. 71,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,906. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.64 and a fifty-two week high of $35.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.54.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.