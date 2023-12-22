RFG Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,157 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,871,431,000 after purchasing an additional 737,665,005 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $168,354,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8,944.4% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,652,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,059 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,960 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,259.8% during the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,158,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $115,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,518 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR stock traded up $0.80 on Friday, hitting $108.57. 897,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,167,300. The firm has a market cap of $75.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.71. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $109.19.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

