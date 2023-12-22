RFG Advisory LLC Sells 58,146 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 48.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 58,146 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $6,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 157.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

HDV stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.25. The stock had a trading volume of 158,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,615. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.29. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $93.46 and a 52-week high of $107.06.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

