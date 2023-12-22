RFG Advisory LLC Sells 58,146 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2023

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDVFree Report) by 48.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 58,146 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $6,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 157.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

HDV stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.25. The stock had a trading volume of 158,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,615. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.29. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $93.46 and a 52-week high of $107.06.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.