Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) Receives $5.88 Average PT from Brokerages

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the four analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.88.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Ribbon Communications from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Ribbon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of RBBN opened at $2.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Ribbon Communications has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $4.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.83 million, a PE ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.14.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Ribbon Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $203.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.24 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Ribbon Communications will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ribbon Communications

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 3.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,742 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 4,004 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 21.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,058 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 19.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,143 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 15.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,032 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,171 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

