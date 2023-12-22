RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

RiceBran Technologies Stock Down 23.6 %

RIBT opened at $0.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. RiceBran Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $1.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in RiceBran Technologies by 1,828.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 36,561 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in RiceBran Technologies by 112.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 37,014 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in RiceBran Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in RiceBran Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in RiceBran Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

RiceBran Technologies Company Profile

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company in the United States and internationally. It focuses on development, production, and marketing of products derived from rice and other small and ancient grains for the nutraceutical, healthy food, companion animal, and equine feed categories.

