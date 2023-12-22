RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Price Target Increased to $14.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.86% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.13.

RLJ Lodging Trust Stock Up 1.2 %

Insider Activity at RLJ Lodging Trust

Shares of NYSE RLJ traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.98. 139,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,805,657. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.14. RLJ Lodging Trust has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $12.92. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.71.

In related news, Director Nathaniel A. Davis sold 39,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $390,792.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,585.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RLJ Lodging Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RLJ. HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the third quarter worth $31,818,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter worth $33,938,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 232.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,706,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,070,000 after buying an additional 1,192,538 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the third quarter worth $11,324,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the third quarter worth $11,258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

Further Reading

