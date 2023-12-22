Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target Increased to $150.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.39% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $135.88 on Friday. Ross Stores has a 52-week low of $99.00 and a 52-week high of $137.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 20,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total value of $2,318,285.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,978,974.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dryden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at $173,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,355 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 3.2% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 16.7% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

