Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

RY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $136.67.

NYSE:RY opened at $100.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $140.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $77.90 and a fifty-two week high of $104.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.59.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.63 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 12.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.0155 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RY. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 817,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,144,000 after acquiring an additional 41,346 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,591,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 15,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

