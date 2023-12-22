Ryan Lee Ostrom Sells 436 Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Stock

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) EVP Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total value of $36,222.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,000.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ryan Lee Ostrom also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 21st, Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 804 shares of Jack in the Box stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $65,574.24.

On Tuesday, November 21st, Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 1,655 shares of Jack in the Box stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $112,556.55.

Jack in the Box Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ JACK opened at $82.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.73. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.43 and a 1-year high of $99.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.58 and its 200-day moving average is $79.79.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $372.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.48 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 7.73%. Jack in the Box’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.94%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack in the Box

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth $1,129,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth $599,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 153.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,192 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 11,007 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $306,789,000 after acquiring an additional 874,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Jack in the Box from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.56.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

