Ryder System (NYSE:R) Sets New 52-Week High at $115.23

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock traded as high as $115.23 and last traded at $115.16, with a volume of 42191 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $113.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stephens dropped their target price on Ryder System from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Wolfe Research cut Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ryder System from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.00.

Ryder System Trading Up 2.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ryder System news, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.14, for a total value of $686,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,987.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ryder System news, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.14, for a total value of $686,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,987.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.77, for a total value of $320,310.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,547,959.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,240 shares of company stock valued at $2,737,387. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ryder System

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 1.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Ryder System by 84.7% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 7,680 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Ryder System by 1,051.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,551,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $272,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329,880 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Ryder System by 7.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 775,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,927,000 after purchasing an additional 56,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Ryder System by 129.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 5,212 shares in the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

