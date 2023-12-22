S.A. Mason LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC)

S.A. Mason LLC raised its holdings in Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC – Free Report) by 2,583.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Macatawa Bank were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Macatawa Bank by 12.9% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 275,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 31,570 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Macatawa Bank in the 2nd quarter worth $393,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Macatawa Bank by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 106,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group raised shares of Macatawa Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Macatawa Bank in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Macatawa Bank in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of MCBC stock opened at $11.37 on Friday. Macatawa Bank Co. has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $11.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average is $9.47. The company has a market capitalization of $389.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Macatawa Bank had a net margin of 35.70% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $26.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.90 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Macatawa Bank Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from Macatawa Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Macatawa Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 27.07%.

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

