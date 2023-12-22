S.A. Mason LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

S.A. Mason LLC trimmed its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carson Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 13,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% in the second quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 19,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 23,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 31,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 5,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.3 %

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $49.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.69. The company has a market cap of $179.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $50.77.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.08 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.56.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

