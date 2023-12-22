S.A. Mason LLC Cuts Stock Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

S.A. Mason LLC cut its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 24.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEAK. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 321.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 83.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 190.5% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 302.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PEAK opened at $19.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.24 and a twelve month high of $28.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.22. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.08, a P/E/G ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.00.

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.32). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $556.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Healthpeak Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 272.73%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

