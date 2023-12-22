S.A. Mason LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

S.A. Mason LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 6,625.0% during the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 34.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $10,010,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,851.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 27,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $481,207.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 712,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,410,264.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $10,010,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,851.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 989,677 shares of company stock valued at $19,328,329 over the last 90 days. 13.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLTR. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. HSBC started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $17.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.62. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $21.85. The firm has a market cap of $38.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 293.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.77.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $558.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.61 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 2.72%. As a group, research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

