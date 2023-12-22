S.A. Mason LLC Has $380,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

S.A. Mason LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $57.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $50.95 and a 1-year high of $58.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.8471 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

