S.A. Mason LLC Has $399,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

S.A. Mason LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000.

VEA opened at $47.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $47.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.30.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

