S.A. Mason LLC Has $43,000 Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

S.A. Mason LLC cut its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 58.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 904 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DVN. Wahed Invest LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 8.5% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Devon Energy by 13.2% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 6.0% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 4.6% in the second quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Price Performance

NYSE:DVN opened at $45.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.20. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $42.59 and a 1-year high of $66.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 33.97%. On average, research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Pickering Energy Partners raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.24.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

