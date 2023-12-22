S.A. Mason LLC Has $746,000 Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

S.A. Mason LLC cut its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 951 shares during the quarter. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,025,000.
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $47.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $47.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.88.
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.
