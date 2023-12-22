S.A. Mason LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

S.A. Mason LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) by 200.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,770 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 409.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWJ opened at $41.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.32. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a one year low of $33.50 and a one year high of $42.54.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

