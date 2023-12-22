S.A. Mason LLC Invests $1.10 Million in Strive 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:STRV)

S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Strive 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:STRV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 40,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000. S.A. Mason LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Strive 500 ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STRV. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strive 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $901,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Strive 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $630,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strive 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $237,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Strive 500 ETF by 16.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,841 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Strive 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $100,000.

Get Strive 500 ETF alerts:

Strive 500 ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Strive 500 ETF stock opened at $30.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.57 and its 200-day moving average is $28.37. Strive 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $23.92 and a 12-month high of $30.66.

Strive 500 ETF Profile

The Strive 500 ETF (STRV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive GBS United States 500 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of the 500 largest companies across all sectors in the US equity market. STRV was launched on Sep 15, 2022 and is managed by Strive.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strive 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:STRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Strive 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strive 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.