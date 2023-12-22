S.A. Mason LLC Invests $52,000 in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC)

S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TPLC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 39.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,361 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF in the first quarter valued at about $630,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF in the second quarter valued at about $48,000.

NYSEARCA TPLC opened at $37.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.48. Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF has a 12 month low of $32.41 and a 12 month high of $38.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.98 million, a P/E ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.00.

The Timothy Plan US Large\u002FMid Cap Core ETF (TPLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US large-cap stocks screened for Christian values. TPLC was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

