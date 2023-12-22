S.A. Mason LLC Invests $79,000 in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 207.5% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.8% in the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 4.9% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 69,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,791,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of DRI stock opened at $162.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.59 and its 200 day moving average is $156.09. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.36 and a twelve month high of $173.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.39% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $581,524.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,883.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $581,524.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,883.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $151,330.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,221.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,718 shares of company stock valued at $2,472,931. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on DRI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.41.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

