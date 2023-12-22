S.A. Mason LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

S.A. Mason LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up 1.0% of S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.1 %
NYSEARCA:VV opened at $217.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $204.46 and a 200 day moving average of $202.87. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $170.80 and a 52 week high of $219.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.
