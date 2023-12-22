S.A. Mason LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

S.A. Mason LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up 1.0% of S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $217.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $204.46 and a 200 day moving average of $202.87. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $170.80 and a 52 week high of $219.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.