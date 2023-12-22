S.A. Mason LLC Sells 200 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

S.A. Mason LLC lessened its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,010 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,987.7% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 318,848 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $71,964,000 after acquiring an additional 303,575 shares during the period. Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 115.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,790 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. GHE LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. GHE LLC now owns 24,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 106,106 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $23,949,000 after acquiring an additional 20,664 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LOW has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $252.00 to $282.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.21.

LOW opened at $223.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $237.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $200.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.83.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

