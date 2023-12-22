S.A. Mason LLC Sells 500 Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

S.A. Mason LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Free Report) by 27.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SEAS. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 141.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 588.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.36.

SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE SEAS opened at $50.74 on Friday. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.87 and a 52 week high of $68.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.30.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.92. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 63.89%. The firm had revenue of $548.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

SeaWorld Entertainment Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Featured Stories

