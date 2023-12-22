S.A. Mason LLC Sells 820 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

S.A. Mason LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $49,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $77.36 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.43 and a 1-year high of $77.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.55.
About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
