S.A. Mason LLC Takes $168,000 Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Public Storage by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 90 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Public Storage news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total transaction of $1,296,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,822,774.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total value of $1,296,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,822,774.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total transaction of $13,799,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 174,192 shares in the company, valued at $48,073,508.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,665 shares of company stock valued at $15,268,673 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on PSA. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.14.

Public Storage Price Performance

Public Storage stock opened at $297.14 on Friday. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $233.18 and a 52-week high of $316.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $260.80 and a 200-day moving average of $273.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 45.46% and a return on equity of 34.76%. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.82 EPS for the current year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.99%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

