Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

Saga Communications Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of Saga Communications stock opened at $20.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $126.87 million, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.40. Saga Communications has a fifty-two week low of $18.89 and a fifty-two week high of $27.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.05.

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). Saga Communications had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $29.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Saga Communications will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Saga Communications Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saga Communications

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This is an increase from Saga Communications’s previous None dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. Saga Communications’s payout ratio is presently 54.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Saga Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Saga Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Saga Communications by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Saga Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Saga Communications by 6.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. 58.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Saga Communications

Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.

Further Reading

