Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Sold by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP lessened its holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Saia makes up approximately 1.7% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 1.15% of Saia worth $121,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Saia by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Saia by 3.6% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in shares of Saia by 2.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Saia by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its stake in Saia by 6.5% in the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 957 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on SAIA. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Saia in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Saia from $450.00 to $420.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Susquehanna raised shares of Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $450.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Saia from $463.00 to $472.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Saia has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.11.

Saia Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA traded up $7.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $458.51. The company had a trading volume of 37,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,531. Saia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.02 and a fifty-two week high of $459.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $399.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $389.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.52.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.08. Saia had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The company had revenue of $775.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. Saia’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Saia Profile

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

