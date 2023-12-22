SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Acquired by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 1,461.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,740 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,540 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in SBA Communications were worth $3,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $310,556,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,108,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,675,000 after acquiring an additional 634,135 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 294.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 797,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,432,000 after acquiring an additional 594,994 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SBA Communications by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,537,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,447,000 after purchasing an additional 348,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 45.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 717,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,967,000 after purchasing an additional 225,829 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBAC stock opened at $251.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.90. The company has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.46, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.61. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $185.23 and a twelve month high of $312.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 74.89%.

In related news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.83, for a total value of $350,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,112,978.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other SBA Communications news, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 20,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.35, for a total transaction of $5,137,856.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,644.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.83, for a total value of $350,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,112,978.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,089 shares of company stock valued at $42,590,345. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SBAC. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $251.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on SBA Communications from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on SBA Communications from $275.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $296.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.65.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

