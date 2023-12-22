Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 54.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 421,692 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $20,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 85.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,080,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,116,107,000 after acquiring an additional 19,885,771 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,008,286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Schlumberger by 200.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,736,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $527,173,000 after buying an additional 7,158,943 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 4,851.2% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,958,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $121,363,000 after buying an additional 5,838,569 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 6.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,212,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,728,928,000 after buying an additional 2,280,503 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total transaction of $327,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,765 shares in the company, valued at $8,902,476.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total transaction of $327,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,765 shares in the company, valued at $8,902,476.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $28,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,664,065.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,925 shares of company stock worth $1,429,917. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.36.

Schlumberger Stock Up 0.1 %

Schlumberger stock opened at $52.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $42.73 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The company has a market cap of $74.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.07.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.60%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Stories

