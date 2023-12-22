Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Collective Family Office LLC

Collective Family Office LLC cut its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHE. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 36,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 56,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Finally, BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,001,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $24.35 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $26.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.05 and a 200 day moving average of $24.46.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

