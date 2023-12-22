Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) is Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,985,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 216,561 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for about 19.4% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Hengehold Capital Management LLC owned 0.67% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $148,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 81.8% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 30,577 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,065.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 16,821 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 134.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 42,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 102.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $55.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.58. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $44.05 and a 52 week high of $55.74.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

