Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stock Position Increased by Courage Miller Partners LLC

Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,962 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $9,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Fortune 45 LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the period. United Bank grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 47,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after buying an additional 9,564 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after buying an additional 17,526 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,304,956. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $78.23. The stock has a market cap of $50.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.35.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

