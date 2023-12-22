Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by AllGen Financial Advisors Inc.

AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.2% of AllGen Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 33,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 19,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 56,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SCHX stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $56.39. The company had a trading volume of 153,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,353. The firm has a market cap of $36.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.33. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $44.41 and a twelve month high of $56.48.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.