Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stake Trimmed by Collective Family Office LLC

Collective Family Office LLC lowered its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,896,000 after purchasing an additional 68,805,989 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,994,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372,350 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,898,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,178,000 after acquiring an additional 583,243 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,848,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,963,000 after acquiring an additional 364,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,278,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,538,000 after acquiring an additional 33,489 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $56.12 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.24 and a fifty-two week high of $56.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.33. The stock has a market cap of $35.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

