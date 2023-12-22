Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stock Holdings Decreased by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 2.1% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $15,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $357,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 35,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Veery Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 523,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,504,000 after buying an additional 10,036 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 47,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 4,837 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 947,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,927,000 after buying an additional 25,148 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHX opened at $56.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $44.41 and a 12 month high of $56.48.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

