Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Sets New 52-Week High at $64.66

Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $64.66 and last traded at $64.37, with a volume of 88143 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Scorpio Tankers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

Scorpio Tankers Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.52 and a 200-day moving average of $51.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $291.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.96 million. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 46.07%. Scorpio Tankers’s revenue was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

Scorpio Tankers Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.70%.

Institutional Trading of Scorpio Tankers

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the first quarter worth about $135,401,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 94.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,334,754 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $126,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,900 shares in the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the second quarter worth approximately $34,749,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 165.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,080,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $60,815,000 after purchasing an additional 672,900 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 810.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 553,021 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,085,000 after acquiring an additional 492,296 shares during the period. 66.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 23, 2023, its fleet consisted of 113 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 39 LR2, 60 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 7.2 years.

