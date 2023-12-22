Seed Wealth Management Inc. Has $3.22 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Seed Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,102 shares during the quarter. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF comprises 3.6% of Seed Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Seed Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.22% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $3,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1,818.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 8,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VRP stock opened at $23.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.40. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $20.88 and a 12 month high of $23.73.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

