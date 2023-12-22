Seed Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2023

Seed Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULSFree Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1,211.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.42 and a 200 day moving average of $49.36. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.90 and a 12 month high of $49.57.

About PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF



The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

