Seed Wealth Management Inc. Sells 760 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Seed Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Seed Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Seed Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 127.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SLYV stock opened at $82.90 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $66.47 and a 1 year high of $86.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.54 and its 200-day moving average is $75.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.