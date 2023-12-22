Seed Wealth Management Inc. Takes $218,000 Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Seed Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AFL. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 37,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Aflac by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Aflac by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in Aflac by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 24,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp increased its position in Aflac by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 3,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $38,235.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,949.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $38,235.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,949.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $257,558.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,729,796.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,315 shares of company stock worth $13,420,962. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Stock Up 0.6 %

Aflac stock opened at $81.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.88. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $60.20 and a 52 week high of $84.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 24.17%. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.13%.

Aflac Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.